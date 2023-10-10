© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:25 | OSU economist advocates court action to get moving on correcting climate change

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The ongoing march of climate change means we're leaving a messed-up planet for our children and their children. And viewing it that way may be a part of the problem: why support drastic changes if you, personally, won't live to see the effects?

Oregon State University economist Bill Jaeger sees that attitude in much of the population at or above median age. And in a recent paper, he says it may take court action to break the deadlock over dealing with climate change. Professor Jaeger visits to add detail to his thinking.

