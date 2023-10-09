Tue 9 AM | Oregon parks gird for eclipse visitors, give safety warnings

Oregon will be one of the best places in the country to view the annular solar eclipse on Saturday (October 14th). That is, if the weather cooperates... but that's another story.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the best viewing areas, which include several Oregon State Parks. We use the term "view" loosely; obviously, you can seriously damage your eyes looking directly at the sun and anything around it in the sky.

We bring in two guests from Oregon State Parks to give an overview of activities and safety precautions: J.R. Collier, Deputy Director of Operations, and Lee Ricci, who manages a unit of state parks.