© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Oregon parks gird for eclipse visitors, give safety warnings

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT

Oregon will be one of the best places in the country to view the annular solar eclipse on Saturday (October 14th). That is, if the weather cooperates... but that's another story.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the best viewing areas, which include several Oregon State Parks. We use the term "view" loosely; obviously, you can seriously damage your eyes looking directly at the sun and anything around it in the sky.

We bring in two guests from Oregon State Parks to give an overview of activities and safety precautions: J.R. Collier, Deputy Director of Operations, and Lee Ricci, who manages a unit of state parks.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team