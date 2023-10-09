© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 Geometry and symmetry big in new show at Schneider Museum of Art

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT

Think autumn, and you think of leaves... masses of colorful leaves on the trees, flying in the wind, and eventually on the ground. Look at them individually, and you see the symmetry in most leaves.

Maybe that's why the Schneider Museum of Art in Ashland focuses its fall exhibition largely on geometry and symmetry. The works of eight visual artists make up "Intuitive Nature: Geometric Roots & Organic Foundations."

Scott Malbaurn, the Executive Director at the museum, returns to talk about the show.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team