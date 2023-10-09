Tue 9:40 Geometry and symmetry big in new show at Schneider Museum of Art

Think autumn, and you think of leaves... masses of colorful leaves on the trees, flying in the wind, and eventually on the ground. Look at them individually, and you see the symmetry in most leaves.

Maybe that's why the Schneider Museum of Art in Ashland focuses its fall exhibition largely on geometry and symmetry. The works of eight visual artists make up "Intuitive Nature: Geometric Roots & Organic Foundations."

Scott Malbaurn, the Executive Director at the museum, returns to talk about the show.