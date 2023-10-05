Fri 9 AM | Fire season is NOT over, and other news of the week

Just when we thought the end of fire season might be in sight, the weather warmed up to late-summer levels again. And as JPR's Jane Vaughan pointed out, there are still fires burning in parts of the region.

That's just one issue making it into our newscasts this week. As always, there's plenty more going on, and you get some insight into the coverage of the big stories in The Debrief, our end-of-the-week roundtable. Jane Vaughan sits down with fellow reporter Roman Battaglia and JPR News Director Erik Neumann to discuss the facts that made air... and plenty that did not.

