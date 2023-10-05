© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Media & Society
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Fire season is NOT over, and other news of the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Just when we thought the end of fire season might be in sight, the weather warmed up to late-summer levels again. And as JPR's Jane Vaughan pointed out, there are still fires burning in parts of the region.

That's just one issue making it into our newscasts this week. As always, there's plenty more going on, and you get some insight into the coverage of the big stories in The Debrief, our end-of-the-week roundtable. Jane Vaughan sits down with fellow reporter Roman Battaglia and JPR News Director Erik Neumann to discuss the facts that made air... and plenty that did not.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
