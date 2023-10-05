© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | How NAMI supports families dealing with illness, in Mental Health Matters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Discussions about mental illness are much more out in the open than they used to be. And this week is, in fact, Mental Illness Awareness Week, a chance to learn more about mental health conditions and their treatment.

The week and the awareness are ongoing causes of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. We partner with the Southern Oregon chapter for our podcast Mental Health Matters. And this time around, host Andra Hollenbeck turns the focus back on NAMI itself, and how it supports families with members with mental illness. Her guest is Chris Bouneff, the Executive Director of the statewide NAMI Oregon.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
