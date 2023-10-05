Fri 9:40 | How NAMI supports families dealing with illness, in Mental Health Matters

Discussions about mental illness are much more out in the open than they used to be. And this week is, in fact, Mental Illness Awareness Week, a chance to learn more about mental health conditions and their treatment.

The week and the awareness are ongoing causes of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. We partner with the Southern Oregon chapter for our podcast Mental Health Matters. And this time around, host Andra Hollenbeck turns the focus back on NAMI itself, and how it supports families with members with mental illness. Her guest is Chris Bouneff, the Executive Director of the statewide NAMI Oregon.