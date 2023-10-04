© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Illinois Valley bee experts share their knowledge in a new book

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Just spend a few minutes with someone who knows bees, and you get an idea of just how important bees are to the natural processes of nature, including growing the food we eat.

Joy and Eric McEwen know bees very well, with two decades of experience growing bee colonies for pollination, honey, and more. They are the owners of Diggin' Livin' Farm & Apiaries in the Illinois Valley, and we met them in 2022 in an episode of Savor, our food podcast. Now the McEwens are on tour in support of their book, Raising Resilient Bees: Heritage Techniques to Mitigate Mites, Preserve Locally Adapted Genetics, and Grow Your Apiary.

Whether you are in industrial agriculture, gardening, or just like bees, it's full of ideas on keeping bees--and the environment around them--healthy. Eric and Joy McEwen visit the JX studio to unfold just a bit of what they've learned.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team