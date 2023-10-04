Thu 9 AM | Illinois Valley bee experts share their knowledge in a new book

Just spend a few minutes with someone who knows bees, and you get an idea of just how important bees are to the natural processes of nature, including growing the food we eat.

Joy and Eric McEwen know bees very well, with two decades of experience growing bee colonies for pollination, honey, and more. They are the owners of Diggin' Livin' Farm & Apiaries in the Illinois Valley, and we met them in 2022 in an episode of Savor, our food podcast. Now the McEwens are on tour in support of their book, Raising Resilient Bees: Heritage Techniques to Mitigate Mites, Preserve Locally Adapted Genetics, and Grow Your Apiary.

Whether you are in industrial agriculture, gardening, or just like bees, it's full of ideas on keeping bees--and the environment around them--healthy. Eric and Joy McEwen visit the JX studio to unfold just a bit of what they've learned.

