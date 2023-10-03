Wed 9 AM | Pelican Bay lifts its academic offerings up a notch with BA program

Pelican Bay State Prison houses people who have committed some of the most serious crimes in California. But some of its population is eligible for a variety of programs, now including the chance to get a bachelor's degree.

College of the Redwoods has offered an associate's degree program for several years, and now Cal Poly Humboldt is stepping in with a BA program in communication for Pelican Bay inmates. We spend some extra time exploring the program and how it came to be, with several guests.

Tony Wallin-Sato was once incarcerated himself, and he founded Project Rebound at CPH. Rory Johnson is the Dean of the Pelican Bay Scholars Program at CR, and Jenn Capps is Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at CPH.

