Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Pelican Bay lifts its academic offerings up a notch with BA program

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Pelican Bay State Prison houses people who have committed some of the most serious crimes in California. But some of its population is eligible for a variety of programs, now including the chance to get a bachelor's degree.

College of the Redwoods has offered an associate's degree program for several years, and now Cal Poly Humboldt is stepping in with a BA program in communication for Pelican Bay inmates. We spend some extra time exploring the program and how it came to be, with several guests.

Tony Wallin-Sato was once incarcerated himself, and he founded Project Rebound at CPH. Rory Johnson is the Dean of the Pelican Bay Scholars Program at CR, and Jenn Capps is Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at CPH.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
