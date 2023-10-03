Wed 9:40 | Ashland moves ahead with plans for new homeless emergency shelter

A pair of federal court rulings, one involving Grants Pass, have cities all over the country scrambling to provide shelter space or similar options for homeless people, who otherwise are allowed to camp within city limits, regardless of local ordinances.

Ashland is taking a step forward by making plans to open an emergency shelter in town. The city recently bought property with an eye to replacing the seasonal severe-weather shelters that have operated for years. The timeline calls for the new shelter to open November 1st.

Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham and Community Development Director Brandon Goldman discuss plans and timelines.

