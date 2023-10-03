© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Ashland moves ahead with plans for new homeless emergency shelter

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

A pair of federal court rulings, one involving Grants Pass, have cities all over the country scrambling to provide shelter space or similar options for homeless people, who otherwise are allowed to camp within city limits, regardless of local ordinances.

Ashland is taking a step forward by making plans to open an emergency shelter in town. The city recently bought property with an eye to replacing the seasonal severe-weather shelters that have operated for years. The timeline calls for the new shelter to open November 1st.

Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham and Community Development Director Brandon Goldman discuss plans and timelines.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
