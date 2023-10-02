Tue 9:25 | Yreka considers moving to a fire department with paid staff

Every city reaches a point at which city leaders realize the old ways don't work as well anymore. Old ways being things like having a fully volunteer fire department.

Yreka is currently in that boat, and considering getting out of it. The current vision is for a fire department with a mix of volunteers and paid staff. Jason Ledbetter, the City Manager, is the person who has to carry out the eventual decision. He talks to us about the factors that will go into making that decision.

