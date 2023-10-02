© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Yreka considers moving to a fire department with paid staff

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM PDT

Every city reaches a point at which city leaders realize the old ways don't work as well anymore. Old ways being things like having a fully volunteer fire department.

Yreka is currently in that boat, and considering getting out of it. The current vision is for a fire department with a mix of volunteers and paid staff. Jason Ledbetter, the City Manager, is the person who has to carry out the eventual decision. He talks to us about the factors that will go into making that decision.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team