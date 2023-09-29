© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider considers life 'In the Form of a Question'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Amy Schneider was always curious, about a lot of things. It's what helped her win 40 straight games of Jeopardy in front of a national TV audience. But Schneider was also curious about herself and what she needed in her own life, leading to a change of gender in adulthood.

We get details of her old life, her new life, and her big winning streak, in the book In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life.

Charlie Zimmermann talks to Amy Schneider about her life's journey, and the questions that emerged along the way.

