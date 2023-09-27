Thu 9 AM | Ashland psilocybin facility offers psychedelic in addiction treatment

Oregon's law allowing the use of the mushroom-based psychedelic drug psilocybin has plenty of limits. But one thing the law and the rules attached to it allow is the use of psilocybin in addiction recovery services. AndMoksha Journeys, based in Ashland, offers psilocybin-assisted addiction treatment, under the brand name Transcendence.

Rose Moulin-Franco, the co-founder and CEO of Moksha, visits to talk about the service and how it works.