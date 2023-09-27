© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ashland psilocybin facility offers psychedelic in addiction treatment

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Oregon's law allowing the use of the mushroom-based psychedelic drug psilocybin has plenty of limits. But one thing the law and the rules attached to it allow is the use of psilocybin in addiction recovery services. AndMoksha Journeys, based in Ashland, offers psilocybin-assisted addiction treatment, under the brand name Transcendence.

Rose Moulin-Franco, the co-founder and CEO of Moksha, visits to talk about the service and how it works.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
