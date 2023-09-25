© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Oregon joins distress helpline specifically for rural resource workers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT

Help for people in distress considering suicide is now three digits away: 988 went live in mid-2022 to provide fast support for people in crisis. But there is additional help available for people who work in resource industries, in Oregon and several other states. Over the summer, The Oregon Agristress Helpline went live, at 833-897-2474. It plugs Oregon into a system of support for several states, using staffers with additional training in the needs of people who live and work in rural areas. So agriculture, forestry, and fishery workers now have ears attuned more specifically to the kinds of life issues they face. We get further detail from Allison Myers, Associate Dean for Extension and Engagement, Extension Family and Community Health, College of Health, Oregon State University AND Todd Nash, a Wallowa Commissioner and Oregon Cattlemen's Association President.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team