Tue 9 AM | Oregon joins distress helpline specifically for rural resource workers

Help for people in distress considering suicide is now three digits away: 988 went live in mid-2022 to provide fast support for people in crisis. But there is additional help available for people who work in resource industries, in Oregon and several other states. Over the summer, The Oregon Agristress Helpline went live, at 833-897-2474. It plugs Oregon into a system of support for several states, using staffers with additional training in the needs of people who live and work in rural areas. So agriculture, forestry, and fishery workers now have ears attuned more specifically to the kinds of life issues they face. We get further detail from Allison Myers, Associate Dean for Extension and Engagement, Extension Family and Community Health, College of Health, Oregon State University AND Todd Nash, a Wallowa Commissioner and Oregon Cattlemen's Association President.