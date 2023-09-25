© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Black trauma surgeon writes about seeking ways to reduce the body count

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Brian Williams loves his job, that is clear. His job is putting people back together, as a trauma surgeon. It is not always possible, if people have been badly injured by vehicles, or--more often--by gunshots.

Dr. Williams has taken his skills outside the hospital, to make the case for programs and laws that will reduce the flow of people who need his services. He tells the story in his book The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal. Brian Williams visits the JX to talk about what it will take to give him more dull workdays as a surgeon.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
