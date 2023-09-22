Mon 9 AM | One Jackson County commissioner makes the case for the repeal of drug Measure 110

Oregon voters put the current drug laws in place with a strong Yes vote on Ballot Measure 110 in 2020. Now second thoughts have run rampant, as public drug abuse and overdose deaths have skyrocketed.

Local governments across the state are calling for the repeal of the measure, including the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The board voted unanimously in early August in favor of a resolution seeking the outright repeal of 110.

Commissioner Rick Dyer shares his thoughts on the measure, from the initial campaign up to today.