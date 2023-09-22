© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | One Jackson County commissioner makes the case for the repeal of drug Measure 110

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM PDT

Oregon voters put the current drug laws in place with a strong Yes vote on Ballot Measure 110 in 2020. Now second thoughts have run rampant, as public drug abuse and overdose deaths have skyrocketed.

Local governments across the state are calling for the repeal of the measure, including the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The board voted unanimously in early August in favor of a resolution seeking the outright repeal of 110.

Commissioner Rick Dyer shares his thoughts on the measure, from the initial campaign up to today.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team