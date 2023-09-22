© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:25 | Compromise of 1850 be damned: California's long history with slavery

Published September 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT

One of the major points of letting California into the United States was that it would not be a slaveholding state. But the more we learn about history, the more we realize what DID happen, versus what was SUPPOSED to happen.

Historian Jean Pfaelzer put in a lot of work to document people in California who were not free.
Not just in the 1800s, either. Pfaelzer lays out the case in great detail in her book California, a Slave State. It's not a pretty story, but one we need to know. We explore the details with the author in this interview.

