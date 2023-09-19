Wed 9:40 | Another plan takes shape for de-contaminating Ashland railroad yard

More than a century of heavy use and servicing of locomotives and railroad cars led to a buildup of contamination of the soil and groundwater in the Ashland railroad yard.

The city, the state of Oregon, and the current owner, Union Pacific Railroad, have gone around for years on a plan to get rid of the contaminated soil. The current plan calls for the dirty soil to be laid on one end of the property and "encapsulated," to prevent any contaminants from leaking out.

A public meeting is set for September 27th to air details of the plan. We get a preview from Dylan Darling and Margaret Oscilia of the state Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ.

