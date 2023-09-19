© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Another plan takes shape for de-contaminating Ashland railroad yard

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

More than a century of heavy use and servicing of locomotives and railroad cars led to a buildup of contamination of the soil and groundwater in the Ashland railroad yard.

The city, the state of Oregon, and the current owner, Union Pacific Railroad, have gone around for years on a plan to get rid of the contaminated soil. The current plan calls for the dirty soil to be laid on one end of the property and "encapsulated," to prevent any contaminants from leaking out.

A public meeting is set for September 27th to air details of the plan. We get a preview from Dylan Darling and Margaret Oscilia of the state Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team