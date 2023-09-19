© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Campaign to change Jackson County government aims for November 2024 vote

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 19, 2023

Josephine County is the focus of efforts to change the structure of county government, and it is not alone in the trend, even in the Rogue Valley. Jackson County is also home to a group that seeks a five-member Board of Commissioners, rather than the three-member board of today.

The group, Jackson County for All of Us, also envisions nonpartisan elections for commissioner and a reduction in salaries for board members. Denise Krause, a former commissioner candidate, and David Gilmour, who served as an elected commissioner, join us to talk about the specifics of their plan, and the reasons for it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
