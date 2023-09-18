© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | One vision for the reshaping of Josephine County government, from Citizens for Responsible Government

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Maybe "you can't fight city hall," as the old expression goes, but how about the county courthouse? A couple of counties in our region are targets of efforts to change the structure of county governance.

Citizens for Responsible Government in Josephine County has had enough of the current system with three full-time commissioners elected countywide, and no county administrator. The group's goals include a board of five commissioners, some elected from districts, and a professional county administrator overseeing day-to-day affairs.

The plan is for a vote in May 2024, with signature gathering well underway. CRG members Jane Slama and Jean Ann Miles talk about the details and the reasons for their campaign.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
