Tue 9 AM | One vision for the reshaping of Josephine County government, from Citizens for Responsible Government

Maybe "you can't fight city hall," as the old expression goes, but how about the county courthouse? A couple of counties in our region are targets of efforts to change the structure of county governance.

Citizens for Responsible Government in Josephine County has had enough of the current system with three full-time commissioners elected countywide, and no county administrator. The group's goals include a board of five commissioners, some elected from districts, and a professional county administrator overseeing day-to-day affairs.

The plan is for a vote in May 2024, with signature gathering well underway. CRG members Jane Slama and Jean Ann Miles talk about the details and the reasons for their campaign.

