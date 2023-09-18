Tue 9:25 | It's not too late to play: surveying the field in Rogue Valley senior sports

PE class for some of us was so long ago, we call it "gym" instead of PE (Physical Education). But the end of class does not have to mean the end of physical fun and games.

Competitive exercise programs for seniors continue to expand, and we get a discussion of what's available in pickleball, walking soccer, and softball from some Rogue Valley players.

Cori Frank is big on pickleball and its rapid growth, Marilyn Hawkins participates in walking soccer, and Connie Fullmer is a longtime softball player.

We suit up for a game of "where's my favorite sport?"

