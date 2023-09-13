Thu 9 AM | Diez y Seis de Septiembre: Talent celebrates the real Mexican Independence Day

People tend to make a big fuss over Cinco de Mayo, the 5th of May. And more than a few people mistakenly believe the date marks Mexico's independence from Spain. THAT honor goes to September 16th, the anniversary of the date in 1810 when the war for independence began.

Talent, with a large Latino population, is the setting for a Dia De La Independencia celebration on the 16th, featuring free music and dance, information booths and tables, and chances to buy food and other goods.

Two guests join us to flesh out the details: Araceli Jimenez of Coalición Fortaleza, and Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood.