Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Diez y Seis de Septiembre: Talent celebrates the real Mexican Independence Day

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

People tend to make a big fuss over Cinco de Mayo, the 5th of May. And more than a few people mistakenly believe the date marks Mexico's independence from Spain. THAT honor goes to September 16th, the anniversary of the date in 1810 when the war for independence began.

Talent, with a large Latino population, is the setting for a Dia De La Independencia celebration on the 16th, featuring free music and dance, information booths and tables, and chances to buy food and other goods.

Two guests join us to flesh out the details: Araceli Jimenez of Coalición Fortaleza, and Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
