The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | AARP Oregon helping turn LGBTQ+ life from statistics into stories

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's often said that people cease to be statistics when you hear their stories. So The Generations Project works to get people from the LGBTQ+ community to tell their stories, both to preserve history and to promote understanding.

True to its name--Generations Project--the group is teaming up with AARP Oregon to present monthly writing parties for people to organize and refine their stories for presentation. Wes Enos, who grew up on the Oregon Coast, is the Executive Director of The Generations Project, and our guest.

