Thu 9:25 | Cal Poly Humboldt and CalFire agree to work more closely on wildfire training

There's a long chain linking CalFire and Cal Poly-Humboldt... plenty of students have graduated from the university and gone to work for CalFire as firefighters or in other capacities. Now the school and the agency are formalizing their relationship, with an agreement to work together in more areas, to provide better educations for CPH students and better-trained workers for CalFire.

The agreement arrives with a new program in Applied Fire Science Management at the school. We get further details from Jeff Kane, Professor of Foresty, and Kurt McCray, the CalFire Unit Chief for the North Coast.