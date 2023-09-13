© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Cal Poly Humboldt and CalFire agree to work more closely on wildfire training

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

There's a long chain linking CalFire and Cal Poly-Humboldt... plenty of students have graduated from the university and gone to work for CalFire as firefighters or in other capacities. Now the school and the agency are formalizing their relationship, with an agreement to work together in more areas, to provide better educations for CPH students and better-trained workers for CalFire.

The agreement arrives with a new program in Applied Fire Science Management at the school. We get further details from Jeff Kane, Professor of Foresty, and Kurt McCray, the CalFire Unit Chief for the North Coast.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
