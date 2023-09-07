© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Southern Oregon University makes further nips and tucks in an already-reduced budget

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Southern Oregon University

The students are not back in class yet, but there's no rest for the leaders of Southern Oregon University. SOU went through a budget-cutting process earlier this year to get expenses in line with income. And then further runs of the numbers showed that some more adjustments were required; the Board of Trustees had to vote on an updated budget in late August.

Are things stable now? SOU President Rick Bailey says yes. He sits down with JPR's Jane Vaughan to explain why the budget needed some further housekeeping.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
