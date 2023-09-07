Fri 9:40 | Southern Oregon University makes further nips and tucks in an already-reduced budget

The students are not back in class yet, but there's no rest for the leaders of Southern Oregon University. SOU went through a budget-cutting process earlier this year to get expenses in line with income. And then further runs of the numbers showed that some more adjustments were required; the Board of Trustees had to vote on an updated budget in late August.

Are things stable now? SOU President Rick Bailey says yes. He sits down with JPR's Jane Vaughan to explain why the budget needed some further housekeeping.

