Thu 9 AM | It's been a whole week: Tim Bond talks about taking the artistic reins at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

It used to be a dream job in American theater: being named the boss at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. In the current moment of financial troubles in the live theater industry and at OSF, it may be less than a dream.

But Tim Bond took the job, returning to the theater company where he once worked directing plays and overseeing other productions. Bond is the new Artistic Director at OSF, picking up where Nataki Garrett left off, before she departed last spring.

We visit with Tim Bond about plans for a 2024 season--still not announced--and about getting one of the country's premier regional theater companies back on track after a rough few years.

