The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | It's been a whole week: Tim Bond talks about taking the artistic reins at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

It used to be a dream job in American theater: being named the boss at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. In the current moment of financial troubles in the live theater industry and at OSF, it may be less than a dream.

But Tim Bond took the job, returning to the theater company where he once worked directing plays and overseeing other productions. Bond is the new Artistic Director at OSF, picking up where Nataki Garrett left off, before she departed last spring.

We visit with Tim Bond about plans for a 2024 season--still not announced--and about getting one of the country's premier regional theater companies back on track after a rough few years.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
