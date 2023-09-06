© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon Emergency Management looks back on Almeda Drive fire, and the ongoing work

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

September 8th remains a red-letter day in Oregon, and will probably stay that way for a long time. That's the date, in 2020, of the wind-driven fires that burned down thousands of homes in Western Oregon. Those include the Almeda Drive fire, which destroyed 2500 homes between Ashland and Medford.

We're taking several sessions this week to look back on the fire and on the current status of recovery. OEM, Oregon Emergency Management, played a role in the aftermath of the fire, one it has yet to relinquish. Stan Thomas is Deputy Director and Mitigation and Recovery Section Division Director at OEM, and is our guest.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team