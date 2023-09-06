Thu 9:40 | Oregon Emergency Management looks back on Almeda Drive fire, and the ongoing work

September 8th remains a red-letter day in Oregon, and will probably stay that way for a long time. That's the date, in 2020, of the wind-driven fires that burned down thousands of homes in Western Oregon. Those include the Almeda Drive fire, which destroyed 2500 homes between Ashland and Medford.

We're taking several sessions this week to look back on the fire and on the current status of recovery. OEM, Oregon Emergency Management, played a role in the aftermath of the fire, one it has yet to relinquish. Stan Thomas is Deputy Director and Mitigation and Recovery Section Division Director at OEM, and is our guest.

