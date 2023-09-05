Wed 9:40 | Rebuilding from the Almeda fire in a hard-hit small city

Homes burned down in several parts of western Oregon in the Labor Day fires of September 2020, but most of them burned down in and around just two small cities: Phoenix and Talent.

Most of the 2500 homes lost to the Almeda Drive fire burned down within or down the road from those two cities. They have faced the challenge of keeping services going while many residents were driven out of town, and property tax income dropped as well.

We get some perspective on the rebuilding process, in a visit with Talent City Council member Ana Byers.