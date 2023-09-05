© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Rebuilding from the Almeda fire in a hard-hit small city

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Homes burned down in several parts of western Oregon in the Labor Day fires of September 2020, but most of them burned down in and around just two small cities: Phoenix and Talent.

Most of the 2500 homes lost to the Almeda Drive fire burned down within or down the road from those two cities. They have faced the challenge of keeping services going while many residents were driven out of town, and property tax income dropped as well.

We get some perspective on the rebuilding process, in a visit with Talent City Council member Ana Byers.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
