Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Shasta County takes up California Accountable Communities for Health Initiative

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

We go see doctors and other medical professionals when we need to. But the pros are not the only people who take part in our overall health. And the California Accountable Communities for Health Initiative (CACHI) aims to put greater emphasis on people and communities to work for better health.

Grants are being scattered to ACH--Accountable Communities for Health--around California. In Shasta County, the grant goes to Shasta Health Assessment and Redesign Collaborative (SHARC), which has already taken steps to highlight health and health care, through programs like Shasta Health Rock Stars.

Melissa Janulewicz, the Director of Shasta County Public Health, visits with details of how the money will be spent to improve health.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
