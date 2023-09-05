Wed 9:25 | Shasta County takes up California Accountable Communities for Health Initiative

We go see doctors and other medical professionals when we need to. But the pros are not the only people who take part in our overall health. And the California Accountable Communities for Health Initiative (CACHI) aims to put greater emphasis on people and communities to work for better health.

Grants are being scattered to ACH--Accountable Communities for Health--around California. In Shasta County, the grant goes to Shasta Health Assessment and Redesign Collaborative (SHARC), which has already taken steps to highlight health and health care, through programs like Shasta Health Rock Stars.

Melissa Janulewicz, the Director of Shasta County Public Health, visits with details of how the money will be spent to improve health.