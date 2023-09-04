© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | An Almeda fire retrospective with State Representative Pam Marsh

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT

The wind, blowing heavily before the sun rose, was the first clue that September 8, 2020 was no ordinary day. Things only got worse for people in several parts of western Oregon, as fires spread in the gusty winds, ultimately damaging a million acres of land and burning down thousands of homes. Most of those were in Phoenix and Talent in the heart of the Medford-Ashland area, and the process of rebuilding--though well underway--is taking quite a bit of time.

We begin a series of interviews catching up with the progress of rebuilding, starting with State Representative Pam Marsh of Ashland. House District 5, her district, contains all the areas that burned in the Almeda Drive fire. We talk to the legislator about where the state has helped, where it has not, and what still needs to be done.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team