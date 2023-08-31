Fri 9:40 | Into the autumn with musical accompaniment: Rogue Sounds for September

Summer was chock-full of musical events until the smoke season arrived and forced the cancellation of some outdoor concerts. Here's hoping the next few weeks will feature less smoke and more music. Josh Gross, a music maker, player, and critic, compiles a monthly list of gigs for us in a regular feature we call Rogue Sounds.

Five musical acts playing the region get headlined. Listen for the tunes and the places to hear more of them, when Josh Gross checks in.

The list for September:

• Modern Natives at Johnny B's in Medford on 9/8 and at The Haul in Grants Pass on 9/9

• King Dream at The Dip in Redding on 9/8

• Marty O'Reilly at the Fry Family Farm in Medford on 9/9

• Stetson Heat Seeker at Local 31 in Ashland on 9/25

• Sam Chase and the Untraditional at The Dip in Redding on 10/4"