© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Into the autumn with musical accompaniment: Rogue Sounds for September

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Summer was chock-full of musical events until the smoke season arrived and forced the cancellation of some outdoor concerts. Here's hoping the next few weeks will feature less smoke and more music. Josh Gross, a music maker, player, and critic, compiles a monthly list of gigs for us in a regular feature we call Rogue Sounds.

Five musical acts playing the region get headlined. Listen for the tunes and the places to hear more of them, when Josh Gross checks in.
The list for September:
• Modern Natives at Johnny B's in Medford on 9/8 and at The Haul in Grants Pass on 9/9

• King Dream at The Dip in Redding on 9/8

• Marty O'Reilly at the Fry Family Farm in Medford on 9/9

• Stetson Heat Seeker at Local 31 in Ashland on 9/25

• Sam Chase and the Untraditional at The Dip in Redding on 10/4"

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team