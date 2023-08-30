© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | What Medford Schools learned from an active shooter safety drill

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Roman Bataglia

School is just getting started for the year in the Medford School District, with all the usual efforts to get students and teachers and staff on the same page. One of those pages concerns security, a much bigger issue in our time of multiple and deadly school shootings. Now schools and students practice what to do if a shooter attacks.

A major drill took place in June, just after the last school year ended, and it took the district until this month to deliver an after-action report on how well it worked, and what it showed. We get details of the report from Superintendent Bret Champion and Safety/Security Director Ron Havniear.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
