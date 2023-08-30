Thu 9:40 | What Medford Schools learned from an active shooter safety drill

School is just getting started for the year in the Medford School District, with all the usual efforts to get students and teachers and staff on the same page. One of those pages concerns security, a much bigger issue in our time of multiple and deadly school shootings. Now schools and students practice what to do if a shooter attacks.

A major drill took place in June, just after the last school year ended, and it took the district until this month to deliver an after-action report on how well it worked, and what it showed. We get details of the report from Superintendent Bret Champion and Safety/Security Director Ron Havniear.