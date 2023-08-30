Thu 9:25 | Rogue Community College worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the Rogue Valley

The point of going to community college is generally to get a better job and make more money. It works for communities as well as individual students, to the tune of $9.6 Billion a year in Oregon. That's the finding of a recent report from the Oregon Community College Association totalling up the economic impacts of the state's 17 community colleges.

Jackson and Josephine County get more than $300 Million a year from Rogue Community College, according to the report. Randy Weber is the President of RCC; he visits with further details of the school's economic impact and plans to make it grow over time.