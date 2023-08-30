© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy and Finance
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Rogue Community College worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the Rogue Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The point of going to community college is generally to get a better job and make more money. It works for communities as well as individual students, to the tune of $9.6 Billion a year in Oregon. That's the finding of a recent report from the Oregon Community College Association totalling up the economic impacts of the state's 17 community colleges.

Jackson and Josephine County get more than $300 Million a year from Rogue Community College, according to the report. Randy Weber is the President of RCC; he visits with further details of the school's economic impact and plans to make it grow over time.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team