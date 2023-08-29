© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | After environmental damage, how to go about 'Restoring Eden'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 29, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

It was like Rachel Carson's description of "Silent Spring:" nature just went quiet at Elizabeth Hilborn's North Carolina farm. The biggest difference was the lack of bees. Hilborn investigated, using her other skills: she's an environmental scientist who has investigated many outbreaks of disease.

The culprit turned out to be a chemical one, aided by some twists in geology, topography, and hydrology. Dr. Hilborn tells the full story in her book Restoring Eden: Unearthing the Agribusiness Secret That Poisoned My Farming Community.

We bring the author in for a discussion of environmental damage, and how a landscape can recover from it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
