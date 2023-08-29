Wed 9:25 | After environmental damage, how to go about 'Restoring Eden'

It was like Rachel Carson's description of "Silent Spring:" nature just went quiet at Elizabeth Hilborn's North Carolina farm. The biggest difference was the lack of bees. Hilborn investigated, using her other skills: she's an environmental scientist who has investigated many outbreaks of disease.

The culprit turned out to be a chemical one, aided by some twists in geology, topography, and hydrology. Dr. Hilborn tells the full story in her book Restoring Eden: Unearthing the Agribusiness Secret That Poisoned My Farming Community.

We bring the author in for a discussion of environmental damage, and how a landscape can recover from it.

