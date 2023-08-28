© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Audit recommends some housekeeping and horse sense at Oregon Racing Commission

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's not the horses, it's the people. The horses run around racetracks, and people place bets upon them. And that's where things get complicated, as the Audit Division in the Oregon Secretary of State's office recently underscored.

The division audited the Oregon Racing Commission, which oversees horse racing and betting. Most of Oregon's limited live horse racing takes place at Grants Pass Downs in the summer, and the Racing Commission played a role in the racing operator abandoning plans for a "racino" (racing casino) adjacent to the track in Grants Pass.

Ian Green directed the audit and joins us with details.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
