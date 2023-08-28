Tue 9 AM | Audit recommends some housekeeping and horse sense at Oregon Racing Commission

It's not the horses, it's the people. The horses run around racetracks, and people place bets upon them. And that's where things get complicated, as the Audit Division in the Oregon Secretary of State's office recently underscored.

The division audited the Oregon Racing Commission, which oversees horse racing and betting. Most of Oregon's limited live horse racing takes place at Grants Pass Downs in the summer, and the Racing Commission played a role in the racing operator abandoning plans for a "racino" (racing casino) adjacent to the track in Grants Pass.

Ian Green directed the audit and joins us with details.