Tue 9:40 | Cal Poly Humboldt harvests seaweed from its unique aquaculture program

The people who figured out they could plant food crops in nice neat rows changed human history. Agriculture got humans to settle down and stop moving around in search of food. And land is not the only place where the principles work; plants that grow in water can be similarly encouraged.

Cal Poly Humboldt students recently harvested the bull kelp crops they grew in the university's acquaculture program. It involved some experiments and adjustments to grow bull kelp in Humboldt Bay. We get the details of the program from Rafael Cuevas Uribe in the Department of Fisheries Biology and Rick Zechman in the College of Natural Resources and Sciences.