Mon 9 AM | Lawyer who represents children addresses Oregon's foster care troubles

Not many children go into foster care to protect them from unsafe home environments. But the small percentage still requires a commitment from a large number of potential foster parents. And when no foster home is immediately available, the "hoteling" starts... child welfare agencies put kids up in hotels while they wait for true placements.

Several years ago, Oregon promised a court that it would stop the practice, but it continues into this year. We get a perspective on the situation from Annette Smith, who works at Public Defender Services of Lane County and represents many foster kids in court. She shares her thoughts on the less-popular practices of Oregon's foster care system, and what it might take to stop them.