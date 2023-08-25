© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Lawyer who represents children addresses Oregon's foster care troubles

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Not many children go into foster care to protect them from unsafe home environments. But the small percentage still requires a commitment from a large number of potential foster parents. And when no foster home is immediately available, the "hoteling" starts... child welfare agencies put kids up in hotels while they wait for true placements.

Several years ago, Oregon promised a court that it would stop the practice, but it continues into this year. We get a perspective on the situation from Annette Smith, who works at Public Defender Services of Lane County and represents many foster kids in court. She shares her thoughts on the less-popular practices of Oregon's foster care system, and what it might take to stop them.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team