Fri 9 AM | The heart of fire season is the heart of The Debrief with JPR reporters

The region was already dealing with smoke and fires before last weekend, and then lightning storms formed and started dozens more fires. Portions of two major highways in the region, along the Smith and Klamath Rivers, remained closed for days.

The news has kept the JPR reporting staff busy, both in collecting fire details and in reporting on the unhealthy levels of smoke in the air. Fires didn't make all of the news of the week, as you'll hear in the latest version of our reporter roundtable, The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with our local reporters to add detail to the week's news coverage.

