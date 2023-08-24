© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The heart of fire season is the heart of The Debrief with JPR reporters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The region was already dealing with smoke and fires before last weekend, and then lightning storms formed and started dozens more fires. Portions of two major highways in the region, along the Smith and Klamath Rivers, remained closed for days.

The news has kept the JPR reporting staff busy, both in collecting fire details and in reporting on the unhealthy levels of smoke in the air. Fires didn't make all of the news of the week, as you'll hear in the latest version of our reporter roundtable, The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with our local reporters to add detail to the week's news coverage.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
