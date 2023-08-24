Fri 9:40 | This Savor focuses on biodynamic winemaking

Not all wines taste the same, and that's got a lot to do with grapes, and where they grow, and the winemaking process. Processes vary greatly from maker to maker, with a growing interest in organic methods.

Troon Vineyard in the Applegate Valley practices organic and regenerative methods, including "Demeter Biodynamic® Certified." What's that mean? Food stylist Will Smith, who hosts our food/drink segment, Savor, wanted to know. So the latest edition of Savor features Troon winemaker Nate Walls and Sheila Foster, Executive Director of the Demeter Alliance.