Thu 9:40 | Klamath Falls earthquake nearly 30 years ago

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT

It's a distant memory now, but still a vivid one for people who experienced the big earthquake in Klamath Falls in September 1993. The coming anniversary is receiving little notice, but downtown Klamath Falls is a different place because of that temblor.

The Klamath County Courthouse suffered enough damage that it had to be torn down and built anew. Other buildings had to be demolished or receive major repairs. T he quake--two quakes, actually--were the strongest measured in Oregon until that time.

Todd Kepple was already living in the Klamath Basin at the time; now he's the Director of the Klamath County Museums. He visits to talk about quake memories and legacies.

