Thu 9:25 | Yreka's Rescue Ranch and 'Kitu's Fund' for dogs with surgical needs

We'd say this is the busy season for Rescue Ranch in Yreka, but we're not sure there is a season when the place is NOT busy. Fire season leads to evacuations in Siskiyou County, and the ranch takes in dogs for families who have had to bug out as fire approaches.

We get a status report, but also a discussion of a special fund at the ranch to help pay the cost of expensive surgeries for beloved dogs. Kitu's Fund--Kitu IS a dog, and IS still living--occasionally runs dry helping dogs who might otherwise be put to death. Rescue Ranch Executive Director John Golay stops by to talk about the ranch and the fund.

