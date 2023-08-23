© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Yreka's Rescue Ranch and 'Kitu's Fund' for dogs with surgical needs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT

We'd say this is the busy season for Rescue Ranch in Yreka, but we're not sure there is a season when the place is NOT busy. Fire season leads to evacuations in Siskiyou County, and the ranch takes in dogs for families who have had to bug out as fire approaches.

We get a status report, but also a discussion of a special fund at the ranch to help pay the cost of expensive surgeries for beloved dogs. Kitu's Fund--Kitu IS a dog, and IS still living--occasionally runs dry helping dogs who might otherwise be put to death. Rescue Ranch Executive Director John Golay stops by to talk about the ranch and the fund.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
