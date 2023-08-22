Wed 9 AM | CSU campuses raise graduation rates, but short on equity goals

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

CSU campuses raise graduation rates, but short on equity goals

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 22, 2023

California State University embraced an ambitious set of goals a few years back, goals to boost graduation rates and close racial equity gaps. But the CSU system, which includes Cal Poly-Humboldt, is seeing mixed success in reaching those goals by the intended 2025 deadline.

A recent report from outside the CSU system, by The Campaign for College Opportunity, shows a big increase in some graduation rates, but slower progress in meeting the equity goals. Vikash Reddy, Vice President of Research at The College Campaign, joins us to explain the numbers and the issues.

