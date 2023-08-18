© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The final Summer Reads of the year: Mendocino Book Company

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Yes, school is already starting for some students in the region. But look at the calendar (or the thermometer): still summer. And before it gets completely away from us, we want to squeeze in a final edition of Summer Reads, celebrating good books to be read while the days are still a bit long and lazy.

Toni Wheeler is a longtime seller of books at Mendocino Book Company in Ukiah, and our guest once again. We go down the list of suggested books with her.

Toni's Book List:

  • The Maid by Nita Prose (mystery)
  • The Cloisters by Katy Hays (suspense)
  • The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (non-fiction)
  • Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, by J Ryan Stradal (fiction)
  • The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear (historical fiction about WWI and WWII, not one of her Maisie Dobbs books)
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
