Mon 9 AM | The final Summer Reads of the year: Mendocino Book Company
Yes, school is already starting for some students in the region. But look at the calendar (or the thermometer): still summer. And before it gets completely away from us, we want to squeeze in a final edition of Summer Reads, celebrating good books to be read while the days are still a bit long and lazy.
Toni Wheeler is a longtime seller of books at Mendocino Book Company in Ukiah, and our guest once again. We go down the list of suggested books with her.
Toni's Book List:
- The Maid by Nita Prose (mystery)
- The Cloisters by Katy Hays (suspense)
- The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (non-fiction)
- Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, by J Ryan Stradal (fiction)
- The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear (historical fiction about WWI and WWII, not one of her Maisie Dobbs books)