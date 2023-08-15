© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Home hardening and landscaping to ward off fire, in a new book

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

One of these days, we'll count up the number of times "defensible space" is spoken on the air in a year. We suspect it's a significant number, because we live where wildfires happen, and people live near and even IN flammable landscapes. But creating a fire-resistant home is about more than just creating defensible space, more than clearing brush away from the house.

Because there are a myriad of plants that can make a home pretty while not contributing to fire risk. Plant ecologists Adrienne Edwards and Rachel Schleiger write about the plants, home hardening, and more in their book Firescaping Your Home: A Manual for Readiness in Wildfire Country.

The authors join us live, and we welcome emails with questions and stories to JX@jeffnet.org.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team