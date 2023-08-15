Wed 9:25 | Home hardening and landscaping to ward off fire, in a new book

One of these days, we'll count up the number of times "defensible space" is spoken on the air in a year. We suspect it's a significant number, because we live where wildfires happen, and people live near and even IN flammable landscapes. But creating a fire-resistant home is about more than just creating defensible space, more than clearing brush away from the house.

Because there are a myriad of plants that can make a home pretty while not contributing to fire risk. Plant ecologists Adrienne Edwards and Rachel Schleiger write about the plants, home hardening, and more in their book Firescaping Your Home: A Manual for Readiness in Wildfire Country.

The authors join us live, and we welcome emails with questions and stories to JX@jeffnet.org.

