Tue 9 AM | Southern Oregon Success presents its trauma-informed care approach to federal task force

"Into each life, some rain must fall," Henry Wadsworth Longfellow told us, and he nailed it. But the life that sees a lot of rain in its early years can be a troubled one, and that's why so much attention is currently going into trauma-informed care, helping young people overcome setbacks early in life.

The Southern Oregon Success program is built around such care, and is sharing the approach and the strategies with the rest of the country. SOS recently presented details of its work in front of a federal task force on trauma-informed care.

We get into the details of the care, the goals for it, and the outcomes so far, in an extended chat with SOS Project Manager Peter Buckley, and Bob Lieberman, who leads the SOS ACEs Training Team and was the presenter before the task force.