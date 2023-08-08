© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Congress needs to act to avoid a firefighter pay cut

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

If we're lucky, fire season could be over at the end of September. There's an additional concern focused on that time: at the end of the month--the end of the federal fiscal year--additional pay for federal wildland firefighters from infrastructure legislation runs out. If it's not reauthorized, firefighters take a pay cut.

There is legislation on the table, but it could also drop salaries from current levels. Grassroots Wildland Firefighters worked for the original pay boost, and are working to keep the extra money in firefighters' pockets. President Luke Mayfield and Vice President Riva Duncan from GWF join us to explain the legislation and the issues.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
