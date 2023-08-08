Wed 9:25 | Congress needs to act to avoid a firefighter pay cut

If we're lucky, fire season could be over at the end of September. There's an additional concern focused on that time: at the end of the month--the end of the federal fiscal year--additional pay for federal wildland firefighters from infrastructure legislation runs out. If it's not reauthorized, firefighters take a pay cut.

There is legislation on the table, but it could also drop salaries from current levels. Grassroots Wildland Firefighters worked for the original pay boost, and are working to keep the extra money in firefighters' pockets. President Luke Mayfield and Vice President Riva Duncan from GWF join us to explain the legislation and the issues.

