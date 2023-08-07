© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9:40 | Jackson County responds to steep spike in fatal drug overdoses

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 7, 2023

Drug overdose deaths have been on the rise around the country for a while now, but it was still a shock for Jackson County to record ten overdose deaths in a five-day period in mid-July. By now, we've gotten to know the name of the suspected culprit in most of them: Fentanyl.

The ultra-strong painkiller is not only a drug of choice for some users, it gets mixed into a lot of other drugs, without the users knowing. Jackson County's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Mahan, is a psychiatrist by trade, and therefore well-versed in medications, with additional training in addiction psychiatry. He talks to JPR's Roman Battaglia about the overdose situation and the steps being taken to reduce the toll.

