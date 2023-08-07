© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Labor & Employment
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Postal workers in Rogue Valley concerned their jobs might leave town

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The US Postal Service is an old agency. Too old, in the view of its current managers. As part of a modernization process meant to speed up mail processing and make it more efficient, the processing centers in Medford and Eugene are being examined, with the possibility that some of their functions will be transferred to Portland.

The move is an unpopular one with the workers who might lose their jobs, and they've already rallied in Medford to publicize their concerns. Jeremy Schilling is the President of the Rogue Valley chapter of the union, American Postal Workers Union Local 342. He calls in to talk about the review process, and what the workers are doing in the hope of keeping their jobs.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team