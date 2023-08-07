Tue 9:25 | Postal workers in Rogue Valley concerned their jobs might leave town

The US Postal Service is an old agency. Too old, in the view of its current managers. As part of a modernization process meant to speed up mail processing and make it more efficient, the processing centers in Medford and Eugene are being examined, with the possibility that some of their functions will be transferred to Portland.

The move is an unpopular one with the workers who might lose their jobs, and they've already rallied in Medford to publicize their concerns. Jeremy Schilling is the President of the Rogue Valley chapter of the union, American Postal Workers Union Local 342. He calls in to talk about the review process, and what the workers are doing in the hope of keeping their jobs.

