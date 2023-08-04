Mon 9 AM | Urban League of Portland gets outside the urban area again

People can be misled by the name of the Urban League of Portland. Its mission is still to look out for the needs of, and opportunities for equality, for Black Oregonians, but it is not strictly urban and not confined to Portland. In fact, the League takes to the road again this week, exploring issues in other parts of the state.

Nkenge Harmon Johnson is the longtime President and CEO of the Urban League of Portland. She talks about the issues the League is focused upon, the events coming up... and the reason she will not change the name of the organization.

