© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Urban League of Portland gets outside the urban area again

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

People can be misled by the name of the Urban League of Portland. Its mission is still to look out for the needs of, and opportunities for equality, for Black Oregonians, but it is not strictly urban and not confined to Portland. In fact, the League takes to the road again this week, exploring issues in other parts of the state.

Nkenge Harmon Johnson is the longtime President and CEO of the Urban League of Portland. She talks about the issues the League is focused upon, the events coming up... and the reason she will not change the name of the organization.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team