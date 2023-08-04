© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:40 | Rogue Valley clinic starts up residency program for new providers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The situation in health care keeps making headlines, even with the pandemic behind us: doctors and other health professionals are in short supply, and patients can wait a long time for appointments. With the population aging, more visits will be needed, yet more professionals will continue to retire.

Out-of-the box approaches are in order, and the Rogue Valley's La Clinica is moving ahead with one. The organization is starting up a residency program to help train nurse practitioners and physician assistants. It's coming together quickly, aided by a federal grant of $2.8 Million.

Susan Ahearn from La Clinica stops by to add details to the program and its timelines.

