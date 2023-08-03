© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Crime, fire, and dams top the coverage in a new edition of The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The story of alleged interstate abduction and sexual assault in Klamath Falls brought a shock to the headlines this week. That's just one story of many covered by JPR reporters. They also investigated forest grown for carbon offsets that burned in the region, and stories of dam removals not involving the Klamath River.

The stories and their covering take center stage on The Debrief, a discussion of the week's news gathering. JPR News Director Erik Neumann chats with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team