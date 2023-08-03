Fri 9 AM | Crime, fire, and dams top the coverage in a new edition of The Debrief

The story of alleged interstate abduction and sexual assault in Klamath Falls brought a shock to the headlines this week. That's just one story of many covered by JPR reporters. They also investigated forest grown for carbon offsets that burned in the region, and stories of dam removals not involving the Klamath River.

The stories and their covering take center stage on The Debrief, a discussion of the week's news gathering. JPR News Director Erik Neumann chats with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson.