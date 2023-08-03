Fri 9:40 | Flying machines and your great-grandfather's bar featured in Us As We Are

When the Pioneer Saloon opened for business in Paisley, Oregon, the Wright Brothers were still teenagers, far from their breakthrough in human flight. Just the same, flying machines and the saloon share top billing in the latest edition of Us As We Are from Southern Oregon PBS.

Keegan Van Hook tells the story of the saloon's long history--140 years--and a recent celebration of the anniversary, and hangs out with lovers of very small planes. The Rogue Eagles fly radio controlled (RC) craft, and recently celebrated an air show in Eagle Point.

This radio version precedes the TV edition of Us As We Are, airing Saturday at 7 PM on SOPBS.

