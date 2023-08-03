© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Flying machines and your great-grandfather's bar featured in Us As We Are

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

When the Pioneer Saloon opened for business in Paisley, Oregon, the Wright Brothers were still teenagers, far from their breakthrough in human flight. Just the same, flying machines and the saloon share top billing in the latest edition of Us As We Are from Southern Oregon PBS.

Keegan Van Hook tells the story of the saloon's long history--140 years--and a recent celebration of the anniversary, and hangs out with lovers of very small planes. The Rogue Eagles fly radio controlled (RC) craft, and recently celebrated an air show in Eagle Point.

This radio version precedes the TV edition of Us As We Are, airing Saturday at 7 PM on SOPBS.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
